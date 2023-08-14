Triton Valves Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.60 crore, down 2.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.60 crore in June 2023 down 2.14% from Rs. 86.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2023 up 82.11% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2023 up 31.68% from Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2022.

Triton Valves EPS has increased to Rs. 17.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.41 in June 2022.

Triton Valves shares closed at 1,634.05 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.93% returns over the last 6 months and 34.83% over the last 12 months.