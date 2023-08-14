English
    Triton Valves Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.60 crore, down 2.14% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triton Valves are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.60 crore in June 2023 down 2.14% from Rs. 86.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2023 up 82.11% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2023 up 31.68% from Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2022.

    Triton Valves EPS has increased to Rs. 17.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.41 in June 2022.

    Triton Valves shares closed at 1,634.05 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.93% returns over the last 6 months and 34.83% over the last 12 months.

    Triton Valves
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.6064.6486.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.6064.6486.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.7644.5969.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.013.36-3.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.235.736.03
    Depreciation2.052.492.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.189.3211.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.38-0.861.35
    Other Income1.941.751.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.310.902.58
    Interest1.942.221.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.37-1.321.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.37-1.321.26
    Tax0.59-0.640.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.78-0.680.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.78-0.680.98
    Equity Share Capital1.041.041.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.14-6.549.41
    Diluted EPS17.14-6.549.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.14-6.549.41
    Diluted EPS17.14-6.549.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

