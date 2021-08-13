Triton Valves Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 66.88 crore, up 123.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.88 crore in June 2021 up 123.03% from Rs. 29.99 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2021 up 144.62% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.42 crore in June 2021 up 642.47% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2020.

Triton Valves EPS has increased to Rs. 10.89 in June 2021 from Rs. 24.39 in June 2020.

Triton Valves shares closed at 1,550.35 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)