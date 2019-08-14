Triton Valves Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 53.13 crore, down 12.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.13 crore in June 2019 down 12.74% from Rs. 60.90 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2019 up 116.05% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2019 up 29.85% from Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2018.

Triton Valves EPS has increased to Rs. 12.59 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.83 in June 2018.

Triton Valves shares closed at 830.00 on August 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.14% returns over the last 6 months and -47.80% over the last 12 months.