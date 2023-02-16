Triton Valves Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.87 crore, down 0.12% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 77.87 94.14 77.96 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 77.87 94.14 77.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 61.16 75.82 62.91 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.29 -2.58 -6.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.57 5.53 5.31 Depreciation 2.35 2.02 2.46 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 11.17 13.06 11.19 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.67 0.29 2.11 Other Income 1.79 1.58 1.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.88 1.87 3.15 Interest 1.70 1.54 1.57 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.58 0.33 1.59 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.58 0.33 1.59 Tax -0.71 0.09 0.40 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.86 0.24 1.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.86 0.24 1.19 Equity Share Capital 1.04 1.04 1.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -27.54 2.34 11.53 Diluted EPS -27.54 2.34 11.42 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -27.54 2.34 11.53 Diluted EPS -27.54 2.34 11.42 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited