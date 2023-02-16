Triton Valves Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.87 crore, down 0.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triton Valves are:Net Sales at Rs 77.87 crore in December 2022 down 0.12% from Rs. 77.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 341.23% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 91.62% from Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2021.
|Triton Valves shares closed at 1,606.35 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.84% returns over the last 6 months and 15.48% over the last 12 months.
|Triton Valves
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|77.87
|94.14
|77.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|77.87
|94.14
|77.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.16
|75.82
|62.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.29
|-2.58
|-6.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.57
|5.53
|5.31
|Depreciation
|2.35
|2.02
|2.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.17
|13.06
|11.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.67
|0.29
|2.11
|Other Income
|1.79
|1.58
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.88
|1.87
|3.15
|Interest
|1.70
|1.54
|1.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.58
|0.33
|1.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.58
|0.33
|1.59
|Tax
|-0.71
|0.09
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.86
|0.24
|1.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.86
|0.24
|1.19
|Equity Share Capital
|1.04
|1.04
|1.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.54
|2.34
|11.53
|Diluted EPS
|-27.54
|2.34
|11.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.54
|2.34
|11.53
|Diluted EPS
|-27.54
|2.34
|11.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited