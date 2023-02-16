 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Triton Valves Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.87 crore, down 0.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triton Valves are:Net Sales at Rs 77.87 crore in December 2022 down 0.12% from Rs. 77.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 341.23% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 91.62% from Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2021. Triton Valves shares closed at 1,606.35 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.84% returns over the last 6 months and 15.48% over the last 12 months.
Triton Valves
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations77.8794.1477.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations77.8794.1477.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials61.1675.8262.91
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.29-2.58-6.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.575.535.31
Depreciation2.352.022.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.1713.0611.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.670.292.11
Other Income1.791.581.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.881.873.15
Interest1.701.541.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.580.331.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.580.331.59
Tax-0.710.090.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.860.241.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.860.241.19
Equity Share Capital1.041.041.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-27.542.3411.53
Diluted EPS-27.542.3411.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-27.542.3411.53
Diluted EPS-27.542.3411.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

