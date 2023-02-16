English
    Triton Valves Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 77.87 crore, down 0.12% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triton Valves are:Net Sales at Rs 77.87 crore in December 2022 down 0.12% from Rs. 77.96 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2022 down 341.23% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 91.62% from Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2021.Triton Valves shares closed at 1,606.35 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.84% returns over the last 6 months and 15.48% over the last 12 months.
    Triton Valves
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations77.8794.1477.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations77.8794.1477.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.1675.8262.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.29-2.58-6.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.575.535.31
    Depreciation2.352.022.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.1713.0611.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.670.292.11
    Other Income1.791.581.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.881.873.15
    Interest1.701.541.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.580.331.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.580.331.59
    Tax-0.710.090.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.860.241.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.860.241.19
    Equity Share Capital1.041.041.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-27.542.3411.53
    Diluted EPS-27.542.3411.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-27.542.3411.53
    Diluted EPS-27.542.3411.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

