Triton Valves Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.96 crore, up 20.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.96 crore in December 2021 up 20.27% from Rs. 64.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021 down 51.61% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2021 down 19.05% from Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2020.

Triton Valves EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 23.82 in December 2020.

Triton Valves shares closed at 1,371.50 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and 29.48% over the last 12 months.