Triton Valves Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.22 crore, up 2.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.22 crore in September 2022 up 2.2% from Rs. 84.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2022 up 34.04% from Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2022 up 193.97% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021.

Triton Valves shares closed at 1,784.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.78% returns over the last 6 months and 42.39% over the last 12 months.