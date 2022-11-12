 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Triton Valves Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.22 crore, up 2.2% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triton Valves are:

Net Sales at Rs 86.22 crore in September 2022 up 2.2% from Rs. 84.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2022 up 34.04% from Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2022 up 193.97% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021.

Triton Valves shares closed at 1,784.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.78% returns over the last 6 months and 42.39% over the last 12 months.

Triton Valves
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 86.22 90.29 84.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 86.22 90.29 84.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 66.04 68.98 55.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.45 -8.05 7.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.68 7.02 9.25
Depreciation 2.80 3.13 3.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.85 16.13 11.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.30 3.09 -2.64
Other Income 0.32 -- 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.61 3.09 -2.11
Interest 2.84 2.04 1.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.23 1.05 -4.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.23 1.05 -4.03
Tax -0.08 0.35 -0.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.15 0.70 -3.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.15 0.70 -3.26
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.15 0.70 -3.26
Equity Share Capital 1.04 1.04 1.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.65 6.71 -31.61
Diluted EPS -20.65 6.71 -31.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -20.65 6.71 -31.61
Diluted EPS -20.65 6.71 -31.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Triton Valves
first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:51 pm
