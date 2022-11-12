Triton Valves Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.22 crore, up 2.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triton Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 86.22 crore in September 2022 up 2.2% from Rs. 84.36 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2022 up 34.04% from Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2022 up 193.97% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021.
Triton Valves shares closed at 1,784.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.78% returns over the last 6 months and 42.39% over the last 12 months.
|
|Triton Valves
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.22
|90.29
|84.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.22
|90.29
|84.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|66.04
|68.98
|55.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.45
|-8.05
|7.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.68
|7.02
|9.25
|Depreciation
|2.80
|3.13
|3.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.85
|16.13
|11.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|3.09
|-2.64
|Other Income
|0.32
|--
|0.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.61
|3.09
|-2.11
|Interest
|2.84
|2.04
|1.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.23
|1.05
|-4.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.23
|1.05
|-4.03
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.35
|-0.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.15
|0.70
|-3.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.15
|0.70
|-3.26
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.15
|0.70
|-3.26
|Equity Share Capital
|1.04
|1.04
|1.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.65
|6.71
|-31.61
|Diluted EPS
|-20.65
|6.71
|-31.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.65
|6.71
|-31.61
|Diluted EPS
|-20.65
|6.71
|-31.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited