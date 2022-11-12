English
    Triton Valves Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.22 crore, up 2.2% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triton Valves are:

    Net Sales at Rs 86.22 crore in September 2022 up 2.2% from Rs. 84.36 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.15 crore in September 2022 up 34.04% from Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2022 up 193.97% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2021.

    Triton Valves shares closed at 1,784.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.78% returns over the last 6 months and 42.39% over the last 12 months.

    Triton Valves
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations86.2290.2984.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations86.2290.2984.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials66.0468.9855.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.45-8.057.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.687.029.25
    Depreciation2.803.133.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.8516.1311.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.303.09-2.64
    Other Income0.32--0.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.613.09-2.11
    Interest2.842.041.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.231.05-4.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.231.05-4.03
    Tax-0.080.35-0.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.150.70-3.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.150.70-3.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.150.70-3.26
    Equity Share Capital1.041.041.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.656.71-31.61
    Diluted EPS-20.656.71-31.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-20.656.71-31.61
    Diluted EPS-20.656.71-31.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

