    Triton Valves Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.62 crore, up 13.93% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triton Valves are:

    Net Sales at Rs 96.62 crore in March 2023 up 13.93% from Rs. 84.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2023 down 573.17% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2023 down 35.26% from Rs. 6.75 crore in March 2022.

    Triton Valves shares closed at 1,469.75 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.99% returns over the last 6 months and 19.24% over the last 12 months.

    Triton Valves
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations96.6289.3684.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations96.6289.3684.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials72.2961.8651.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.014.785.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.146.716.45
    Depreciation3.513.213.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.8615.3514.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.81-2.543.44
    Other Income0.050.150.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.86-2.383.48
    Interest3.773.052.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.91-5.441.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.91-5.441.40
    Tax-0.42-0.690.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.49-4.740.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.49-4.740.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.49-4.740.53
    Equity Share Capital1.041.041.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-23.91-45.636.14
    Diluted EPS-23.91-45.636.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-23.91-45.636.14
    Diluted EPS-23.91-45.636.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

