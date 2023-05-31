Triton Valves Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.62 crore, up 13.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triton Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 96.62 crore in March 2023 up 13.93% from Rs. 84.81 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2023 down 573.17% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2023 down 35.26% from Rs. 6.75 crore in March 2022.
Triton Valves shares closed at 1,469.75 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.99% returns over the last 6 months and 19.24% over the last 12 months.
|Triton Valves
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|96.62
|89.36
|84.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|96.62
|89.36
|84.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|72.29
|61.86
|51.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.01
|4.78
|5.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.14
|6.71
|6.45
|Depreciation
|3.51
|3.21
|3.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.86
|15.35
|14.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.81
|-2.54
|3.44
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.15
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|-2.38
|3.48
|Interest
|3.77
|3.05
|2.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.91
|-5.44
|1.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.91
|-5.44
|1.40
|Tax
|-0.42
|-0.69
|0.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.49
|-4.74
|0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.49
|-4.74
|0.53
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.49
|-4.74
|0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|1.04
|1.04
|1.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.91
|-45.63
|6.14
|Diluted EPS
|-23.91
|-45.63
|6.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.91
|-45.63
|6.14
|Diluted EPS
|-23.91
|-45.63
|6.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited