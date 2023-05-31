Triton Valves Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 96.62 crore, up 13.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.62 crore in March 2023 up 13.93% from Rs. 84.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2023 down 573.17% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2023 down 35.26% from Rs. 6.75 crore in March 2022.

Triton Valves shares closed at 1,469.75 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.99% returns over the last 6 months and 19.24% over the last 12 months.