Triton Valves Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.81 crore, up 14.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.81 crore in March 2022 up 14.21% from Rs. 74.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022 down 85.58% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.75 crore in March 2022 down 15.2% from Rs. 7.96 crore in March 2021.

Triton Valves EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 35.38 in March 2021.

Triton Valves shares closed at 1,125.85 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.90% returns over the last 6 months and 11.44% over the last 12 months.