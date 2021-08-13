Triton Valves Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.68 crore, up 115.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.68 crore in June 2021 up 115.7% from Rs. 29.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2021 up 68.96% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in June 2021 up 389.36% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2020.

Triton Valves shares closed at 1,550.35 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)