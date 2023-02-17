 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Triton Valves Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.36 crore, up 1.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triton Valves are:

Net Sales at Rs 89.36 crore in December 2022 up 1.54% from Rs. 88.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2022 down 935.67% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 87.41% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021.

Triton Valves
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 89.36 86.22 88.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 89.36 86.22 88.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.86 66.04 62.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.78 -7.45 -1.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.71 6.68 6.16
Depreciation 3.21 2.80 3.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.35 17.85 14.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.54 0.30 2.89
Other Income 0.15 0.32 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.38 0.61 3.14
Interest 3.05 2.84 2.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.44 -2.23 0.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.44 -2.23 0.85
Tax -0.69 -0.08 0.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.74 -2.15 0.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.74 -2.15 0.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.74 -2.15 0.57
Equity Share Capital 1.04 1.04 1.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -45.63 -20.65 5.51
Diluted EPS -45.63 -20.65 5.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -45.63 -20.65 5.51
Diluted EPS -45.63 -20.65 5.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited