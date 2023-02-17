Triton Valves Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.36 crore, up 1.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triton Valves are:
Net Sales at Rs 89.36 crore in December 2022 up 1.54% from Rs. 88.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2022 down 935.67% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 87.41% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021.
Triton Valves shares closed at 1,607.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.90% returns over the last 6 months and 18.16% over the last 12 months.
|
|Triton Valves
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.36
|86.22
|88.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|89.36
|86.22
|88.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|61.86
|66.04
|62.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.78
|-7.45
|-1.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.71
|6.68
|6.16
|Depreciation
|3.21
|2.80
|3.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.35
|17.85
|14.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.54
|0.30
|2.89
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.32
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.38
|0.61
|3.14
|Interest
|3.05
|2.84
|2.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.44
|-2.23
|0.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.44
|-2.23
|0.85
|Tax
|-0.69
|-0.08
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.74
|-2.15
|0.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.74
|-2.15
|0.57
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.74
|-2.15
|0.57
|Equity Share Capital
|1.04
|1.04
|1.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-45.63
|-20.65
|5.51
|Diluted EPS
|-45.63
|-20.65
|5.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-45.63
|-20.65
|5.51
|Diluted EPS
|-45.63
|-20.65
|5.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited