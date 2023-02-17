Triton Valves Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.36 crore, up 1.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.36 crore in December 2022 up 1.54% from Rs. 88.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2022 down 935.67% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 87.41% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021.

Triton Valves shares closed at 1,607.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.90% returns over the last 6 months and 18.16% over the last 12 months.