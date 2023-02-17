English
    Triton Valves Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.36 crore, up 1.54% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Triton Valves are:

    Net Sales at Rs 89.36 crore in December 2022 up 1.54% from Rs. 88.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2022 down 935.67% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 87.41% from Rs. 6.59 crore in December 2021.

    Triton Valves shares closed at 1,607.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.90% returns over the last 6 months and 18.16% over the last 12 months.

    Triton Valves
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations89.3686.2288.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations89.3686.2288.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.8666.0462.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.78-7.45-1.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.716.686.16
    Depreciation3.212.803.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.3517.8514.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.540.302.89
    Other Income0.150.320.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.380.613.14
    Interest3.052.842.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.44-2.230.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.44-2.230.85
    Tax-0.69-0.080.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.74-2.150.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.74-2.150.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.74-2.150.57
    Equity Share Capital1.041.041.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-45.63-20.655.51
    Diluted EPS-45.63-20.655.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-45.63-20.655.51
    Diluted EPS-45.63-20.655.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

