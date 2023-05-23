Trishakti Elect Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore, down 36.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore in March 2023 down 36.94% from Rs. 7.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 281.75% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 91.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Trishakti Elect shares closed at 65.42 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.34% returns over the last 6 months and -21.84% over the last 12 months.