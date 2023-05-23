Trishakti Elect Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore, down 36.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trishakti Electronics & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore in March 2023 down 36.94% from Rs. 7.64 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 281.75% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 91.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.
Trishakti Elect shares closed at 65.42 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.34% returns over the last 6 months and -21.84% over the last 12 months.
|Trishakti Electronics & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.82
|6.98
|7.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.82
|6.98
|7.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.82
|7.56
|8.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.09
|-1.62
|-0.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.19
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.07
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.92
|0.47
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|0.31
|-0.52
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.02
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.33
|0.04
|Interest
|0.03
|0.02
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.31
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.31
|-0.04
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.07
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.24
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.24
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|2.99
|2.99
|2.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.80
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.80
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.80
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.80
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited