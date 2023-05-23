English
    Trishakti Elect Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore, down 36.94% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trishakti Electronics & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore in March 2023 down 36.94% from Rs. 7.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 281.75% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 91.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    Trishakti Elect shares closed at 65.42 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.34% returns over the last 6 months and -21.84% over the last 12 months.

    Trishakti Electronics & Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.826.987.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.826.987.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.827.568.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.09-1.62-0.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.190.21
    Depreciation0.080.070.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.920.470.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.310.31-0.52
    Other Income0.230.020.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.070.330.04
    Interest0.030.020.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.110.31-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.110.31-0.04
    Tax-0.060.07-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.240.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.240.03
    Equity Share Capital2.992.992.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.800.09
    Diluted EPS-0.160.800.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.800.09
    Diluted EPS-0.160.800.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

