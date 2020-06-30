Trishakti Elect Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 35.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 35.96% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020 down 72.86% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 51.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019.

Trishakti Elect EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.76 in March 2019.

Trishakti Elect shares closed at 9.50 on June 24, 2020 (BSE)