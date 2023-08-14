Trishakti Elect Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore, up 40.44% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.34 4.82 3.80 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.34 4.82 3.80 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 3.09 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.37 3.82 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.25 0.09 0.81 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.19 0.21 0.16 Depreciation 0.05 0.08 0.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.41 0.92 0.34 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 -0.31 -0.66 Other Income -- 0.23 0.93 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 -0.07 0.27 Interest 0.01 0.03 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 -0.11 0.27 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.05 -0.11 0.27 Tax 0.02 -0.06 0.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.03 -0.05 0.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.03 -0.05 0.20 Equity Share Capital 2.99 2.99 2.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.12 -0.16 0.67 Diluted EPS 0.12 -0.16 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.12 -0.16 0.67 Diluted EPS 0.12 -0.16 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited