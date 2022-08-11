Trishakti Elect Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore, down 8.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.80 crore in June 2022 down 8.66% from Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

Trishakti Elect EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2021.

Trishakti Elect shares closed at 54.40 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.12% returns over the last 6 months and 194.05% over the last 12 months.