Trishakti Elect Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore, down 24.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trishakti Electronics & Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 6.98 crore in December 2022 down 24.86% from Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 down 16.37% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.
Trishakti Elect EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2021.
|Trishakti Elect shares closed at 42.20 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.06% returns over the last 6 months and -34.47% over the last 12 months.
|Trishakti Electronics & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.98
|2.26
|9.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.98
|2.26
|9.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.56
|2.52
|9.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.62
|-0.81
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.23
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.47
|0.20
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|0.05
|-0.34
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.55
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.60
|0.40
|Interest
|0.02
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.31
|0.57
|0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.31
|0.57
|0.38
|Tax
|0.07
|0.14
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.24
|0.43
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.24
|0.43
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|2.99
|2.99
|2.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.80
|1.45
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|0.80
|1.45
|0.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.80
|1.45
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|0.80
|1.45
|0.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited