Trishakti Elect Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.02 crore, up 97.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.02 crore in June 2023 up 97.42% from Rs. 5.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 1104.24% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 up 440% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Trishakti Elect EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Trishakti Elect shares closed at 40.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.26% returns over the last 6 months and -24.82% over the last 12 months.