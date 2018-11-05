Triochem Prods Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 91.36% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Triochem Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in September 2018 down 91.36% from Rs. 3.47 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2018 down 70.63% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 down 180% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2017.
|
|Triochem Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.30
|6.71
|3.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.30
|6.71
|3.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.10
|6.09
|4.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.06
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|-0.92
|-1.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.18
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|0.39
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.86
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.87
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.14
|0.12
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.76
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|0.76
|-0.13
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.19
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|0.56
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|0.56
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.26
|23.06
|-3.67
|Diluted EPS
|-6.26
|23.06
|-3.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.26
|23.06
|-3.67
|Diluted EPS
|-6.26
|23.06
|-3.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited