Triochem Prods Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 91.36% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in September 2018 down 91.36% from Rs. 3.47 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2018 down 70.63% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018 down 180% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2017.