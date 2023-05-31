Trio Mercantile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 47.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trio Mercantile and Trading are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in March 2023 down 47.89% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 114.41% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 118.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
Trio Mercantile shares closed at 0.64 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -43.86% returns over the last 6 months and -52.94% over the last 12 months.
|Trio Mercantile and Trading
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.49
|0.86
|2.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.49
|0.86
|2.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.47
|0.85
|2.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.21
|0.24
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.28
|-0.12
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.29
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.11
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.11
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|13.59
|13.59
|13.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited