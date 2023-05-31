English
    Trio Mercantile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 47.89% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trio Mercantile and Trading are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in March 2023 down 47.89% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 114.41% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 118.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    Trio Mercantile shares closed at 0.64 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -43.86% returns over the last 6 months and -52.94% over the last 12 months.

    Trio Mercantile and Trading
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.490.862.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.490.862.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.470.852.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.04
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.210.240.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.28-0.12
    Other Income0.220.290.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.000.11
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.000.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.000.11
    Tax0.00---0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.000.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.000.16
    Equity Share Capital13.5913.5913.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.02
    Diluted EPS----0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.02
    Diluted EPS----0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 01:11 pm