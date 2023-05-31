Trio Mercantile Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 47.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in March 2023 down 47.89% from Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 114.41% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 118.18% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Trio Mercantile shares closed at 0.64 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -43.86% returns over the last 6 months and -52.94% over the last 12 months.