Trio Mercantile Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, down 25.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trio Mercantile and Trading are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in March 2019 down 25.41% from Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019 down 592.78% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019 down 691.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.
Trio Mercantile shares closed at 22.00 on April 16, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Trio Mercantile and Trading
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.77
|9.65
|7.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.77
|9.65
|7.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.65
|9.23
|6.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.30
|2.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.07
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.20
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.98
|0.46
|-1.07
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.31
|1.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|0.77
|0.12
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.74
|0.74
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.74
|0.74
|0.09
|Tax
|-0.19
|0.18
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|0.56
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|0.56
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|11.65
|11.65
|11.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|0.48
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|0.48
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|0.48
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|0.48
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited