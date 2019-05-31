Trio Mercantile Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore, down 25.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.77 crore in March 2019 down 25.41% from Rs. 7.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2019 down 592.78% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019 down 691.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

Trio Mercantile shares closed at 22.00 on April 16, 2019 (BSE)