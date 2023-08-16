Trio Mercantile Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore, up 53.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.94 crore in June 2023 up 53.5% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 2691.25% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Trio Mercantile EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Trio Mercantile shares closed at 0.77 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.48% returns over the last 6 months and -41.22% over the last 12 months.