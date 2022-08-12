Trio Mercantile Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 54.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trio Mercantile and Trading are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in June 2022 up 54.94% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 103.22% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.
Trio Mercantile shares closed at 1.31 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.29% returns over the last 6 months and -55.74% over the last 12 months.
|
|Trio Mercantile and Trading
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.61
|2.86
|0.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.61
|2.86
|0.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.60
|2.84
|0.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.09
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.12
|-0.09
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.23
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.11
|0.15
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.11
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.11
|0.15
|Tax
|--
|-0.05
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.16
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.16
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|13.59
|13.59
|13.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.02
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.02
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.02
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.02
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited