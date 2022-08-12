Trio Mercantile Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 54.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in June 2022 up 54.94% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 103.22% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Trio Mercantile shares closed at 1.31 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.29% returns over the last 6 months and -55.74% over the last 12 months.