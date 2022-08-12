 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trio Mercantile Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore, up 54.94% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trio Mercantile and Trading are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.61 crore in June 2022 up 54.94% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 103.22% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Trio Mercantile shares closed at 1.31 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -55.29% returns over the last 6 months and -55.74% over the last 12 months.

Trio Mercantile and Trading
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.61 2.86 0.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.61 2.86 0.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.60 2.84 0.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.00 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.05
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 0.09 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 -0.12 -0.09
Other Income 0.21 0.23 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 0.11 0.15
Interest -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 0.11 0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 0.11 0.15
Tax -- -0.05 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 0.16 0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 0.16 0.11
Equity Share Capital 13.59 13.59 13.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.02 0.02
Diluted EPS -- 0.02 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.02 0.02
Diluted EPS -- 0.02 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:33 pm
