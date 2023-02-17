Trio Mercantile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 104.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in December 2022 up 104.55% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100.35% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.