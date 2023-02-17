 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trio Mercantile Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 104.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trio Mercantile and Trading are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in December 2022 up 104.55% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100.35% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

Trio Mercantile and Trading
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.86 0.69 0.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.86 0.69 0.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.85 0.68 0.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.00 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.08
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.24 0.29 0.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 -0.32 -0.95
Other Income 0.29 0.24 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.08 -0.75
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 -0.08 -0.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 -0.08 -0.75
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.08 -0.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.08 -0.75
Equity Share Capital 13.59 13.59 13.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.01 -0.11
Diluted EPS -- -0.01 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.01 -0.11
Diluted EPS -- -0.01 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
