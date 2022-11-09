Trinity League Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore, up 19143.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore in September 2022 up 19143.64% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2022 up 280% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 511.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Trinity League EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.

Trinity League shares closed at 25.50 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 319.41% returns over the last 6 months and 171.86% over the last 12 months.