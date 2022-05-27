Trinity League Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 46.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in March 2022 up 46.54% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 up 69.67% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 up 61.9% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

Trinity League EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2021.

Trinity League shares closed at 6.66 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)