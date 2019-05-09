Trinity League Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 21.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2019 down 21.86% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2019 down 14.25% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2019 down 21.05% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2018.

Trinity League EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2018.

Trinity League shares closed at 14.00 on May 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given 4.09% returns over the last 6 months and 38.34% over the last 12 months.