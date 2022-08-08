Trinity League Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 1044.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in June 2022 up 1044.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 208.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 up 377.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Trinity League EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Trinity League shares closed at 6.26 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.44% returns over the last 6 months and -43.09% over the last 12 months.