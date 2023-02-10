English
    Trinity League Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 97.82% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trinity League India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 97.82% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 6.51% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

    Trinity League India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.021.060.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.021.060.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.050.06
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.220.630.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.280.35-0.20
    Other Income-----0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.280.35-0.24
    Interest0.030.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.320.33-0.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.320.33-0.25
    Tax-0.080.08--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.240.24-0.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.240.24-0.25
    Equity Share Capital5.075.075.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.470.48-0.50
    Diluted EPS-0.470.48-0.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.470.48-0.50
    Diluted EPS-0.470.48-0.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited