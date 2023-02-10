Trinity League Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 97.82% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trinity League India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 97.82% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 6.51% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
Trinity League shares closed at 27.00 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 181.54% returns over the last 12 months.
|Trinity League India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.02
|1.06
|0.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.02
|1.06
|0.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.05
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.63
|0.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|0.35
|-0.20
|Other Income
|--
|--
|-0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|0.35
|-0.24
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|0.33
|-0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|0.33
|-0.25
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.08
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.24
|0.24
|-0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.24
|0.24
|-0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.48
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|0.48
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.48
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|0.48
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited