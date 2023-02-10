Trinity League Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 97.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 97.82% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 6.51% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Trinity League shares closed at 27.00 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 181.54% returns over the last 12 months.