Trinity League Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore, up 19143.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore in September 2022 up 19143.64% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 179.45% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 511.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Trinity League shares closed at 25.50 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 319.41% returns over the last 6 months and 171.86% over the last 12 months.