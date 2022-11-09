Trinity League Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore, up 19143.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trinity League India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore in September 2022 up 19143.64% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 179.45% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 511.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.
Trinity League shares closed at 25.50 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 319.41% returns over the last 6 months and 171.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Trinity League India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.06
|2.18
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.06
|2.18
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|1.88
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|0.23
|-0.14
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|0.23
|-0.11
|Interest
|0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.19
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.33
|0.19
|-0.13
|Tax
|0.08
|0.05
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.24
|0.14
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.24
|0.14
|-0.13
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.55
|-0.87
|0.52
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.30
|-0.73
|0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-1.45
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-1.45
|0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-1.45
|0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-1.45
|0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited