 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Trinity League Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore, up 19143.64% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trinity League India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore in September 2022 up 19143.64% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 179.45% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 511.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Trinity League shares closed at 25.50 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 319.41% returns over the last 6 months and 171.86% over the last 12 months.

Trinity League India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.06 2.18 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.06 2.18 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.04
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.63 1.88 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.35 0.23 -0.14
Other Income -- -- 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.35 0.23 -0.11
Interest 0.03 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.33 0.19 -0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.33 0.19 -0.13
Tax 0.08 0.05 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.24 0.14 -0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.24 0.14 -0.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.55 -0.87 0.52
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.30 -0.73 0.38
Equity Share Capital 5.07 5.07 5.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 -1.45 0.75
Diluted EPS -0.60 -1.45 0.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.60 -1.45 0.75
Diluted EPS -0.60 -1.45 0.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Trinity League #Trinity League India
first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:25 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.