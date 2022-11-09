English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Trinity League Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore, up 19143.64% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trinity League India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore in September 2022 up 19143.64% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 179.45% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 511.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

    Trinity League shares closed at 25.50 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 319.41% returns over the last 6 months and 171.86% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Trinity League India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.062.180.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.062.180.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.04
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.631.880.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.350.23-0.14
    Other Income----0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.350.23-0.11
    Interest0.030.040.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.330.19-0.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.330.19-0.13
    Tax0.080.05--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.240.14-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.240.14-0.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.55-0.870.52
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.30-0.730.38
    Equity Share Capital5.075.075.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-1.450.75
    Diluted EPS-0.60-1.450.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.60-1.450.75
    Diluted EPS-0.60-1.450.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Trinity League #Trinity League India
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 07:25 pm