Trinity League Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 86.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 86.95% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 104.65% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 98.53% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

Trinity League shares closed at 24.05 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.71% returns over the last 6 months and 278.74% over the last 12 months.