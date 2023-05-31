Trinity League Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 86.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trinity League India are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 86.95% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 104.65% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 98.53% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.
Trinity League shares closed at 24.05 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.71% returns over the last 6 months and 278.74% over the last 12 months.
|Trinity League India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.02
|0.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.02
|0.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.06
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.22
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.28
|0.63
|Other Income
|0.11
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.28
|0.64
|Interest
|0.02
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.32
|0.60
|Exceptional Items
|-0.04
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|-0.32
|0.60
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.08
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|-0.24
|0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|-0.24
|0.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|1.44
|0.76
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.06
|1.21
|1.36
|Equity Share Capital
|7.92
|5.07
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|2.38
|5.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|2.38
|2.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|2.38
|5.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|2.38
|2.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited