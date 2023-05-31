English
    Trinity League Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 86.95% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trinity League India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 86.95% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 104.65% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 98.53% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

    Trinity League shares closed at 24.05 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.71% returns over the last 6 months and 278.74% over the last 12 months.

    Trinity League India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.020.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.020.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.060.06
    Depreciation0.030.020.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.220.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.280.63
    Other Income0.11--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.280.64
    Interest0.020.030.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.320.60
    Exceptional Items-0.04----
    P/L Before Tax-0.08-0.320.60
    Tax-0.01-0.080.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-0.240.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-0.240.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--1.440.76
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.061.211.36
    Equity Share Capital7.925.075.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.112.385.69
    Diluted EPS-0.112.382.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.112.385.69
    Diluted EPS-0.112.382.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Trinity League #Trinity League India
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:22 pm