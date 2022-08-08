 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trinity League Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 1044.79% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trinity League India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in June 2022 up 1044.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022 down 38.92% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 up 377.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Trinity League shares closed at 6.26 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.44% returns over the last 6 months and -43.09% over the last 12 months.

Trinity League India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.18 0.80 0.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.18 0.80 0.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.06 0.04
Depreciation 0.02 0.04 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.88 0.07 0.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 0.63 -0.12
Other Income -- 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 0.64 -0.11
Interest 0.04 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.19 0.60 -0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.19 0.60 -0.13
Tax 0.05 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.14 0.60 -0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.14 0.60 -0.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.87 0.76 -0.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.73 1.36 -0.53
Equity Share Capital 5.07 5.07 5.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.45 5.69 -0.25
Diluted EPS -1.45 2.69 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.45 5.69 -0.25
Diluted EPS -1.45 2.69 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:33 pm
