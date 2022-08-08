Trinity League Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 1044.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in June 2022 up 1044.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022 down 38.92% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 up 377.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Trinity League shares closed at 6.26 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.44% returns over the last 6 months and -43.09% over the last 12 months.