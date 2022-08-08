Trinity League Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 1044.79% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trinity League India are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in June 2022 up 1044.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022 down 38.92% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 up 377.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.
Trinity League shares closed at 6.26 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.44% returns over the last 6 months and -43.09% over the last 12 months.
|Trinity League India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.18
|0.80
|0.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.18
|0.80
|0.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.06
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.04
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.88
|0.07
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.63
|-0.12
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|0.64
|-0.11
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.60
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.19
|0.60
|-0.13
|Tax
|0.05
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.14
|0.60
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.14
|0.60
|-0.13
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.87
|0.76
|-0.40
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.73
|1.36
|-0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|5.07
|5.07
|5.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|5.69
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|2.69
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|5.69
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|2.69
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited