Trinity League Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 97.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 97.82% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2022 up 219.45% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.