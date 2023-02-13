 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trinity League Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 97.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trinity League India are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 97.82% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2022 up 219.45% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Trinity League India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 1.06 0.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 1.06 0.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.05 0.06
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.22 0.63 0.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 0.35 -0.20
Other Income -- -- -0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 0.35 -0.24
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.32 0.33 -0.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.32 0.33 -0.25
Tax -0.08 0.08 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.24 0.24 -0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.24 0.24 -0.25
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.44 -0.55 -0.76
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.21 -0.30 -1.01
Equity Share Capital 5.07 5.07 5.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.38 -0.60 -1.99
Diluted EPS 2.38 -0.60 -1.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.38 -0.60 -1.99
Diluted EPS 2.38 -0.60 -1.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited