Trinity League Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 97.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 97.82% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2022 up 219.45% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 18.18% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Trinity League EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in December 2021.

Trinity League shares closed at 27.00 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 181.54% returns over the last 12 months.