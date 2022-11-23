 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trimurthi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 76.83% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 76.83% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 140.48% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

Trimurthi shares closed at 8.55 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 12 months.

Trimurthi
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.05 0.06 0.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.05 0.06 0.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.03 0.04 0.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.00 -0.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.06 0.06
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.07 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -0.11 -0.03
Other Income 0.04 0.06 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -0.06 0.27
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 -0.06 0.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.08 -0.06 0.27
Tax 0.01 0.00 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 -0.06 0.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 -0.06 0.21
Equity Share Capital 8.10 8.10 8.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.07 0.26
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.07 0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.10 -0.07 0.26
Diluted EPS -0.10 -0.07 0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

