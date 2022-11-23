Trimurthi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 76.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 76.83% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 140.48% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

Trimurthi shares closed at 8.55 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 12 months.