English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Trimurthi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 76.83% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 76.83% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 140.48% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

    Trimurthi shares closed at 8.55 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 12 months.

    Trimurthi
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.060.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.050.060.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.030.040.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.00-0.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.06
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.070.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.11-0.03
    Other Income0.040.060.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-0.060.27
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.08-0.060.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.08-0.060.27
    Tax0.010.000.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.09-0.060.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.09-0.060.21
    Equity Share Capital8.108.108.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.070.26
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.070.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.070.26
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.070.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Trimurthi
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:44 pm