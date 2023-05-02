Trimurthi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, up 1114.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in March 2023 up 1114.31% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 100.85% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 101.24% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.