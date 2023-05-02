 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trimurthi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore, up 1114.31% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.87 crore in March 2023 up 1114.31% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 100.85% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 101.24% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022.

Trimurthi
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.87 0.43 0.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.87 0.43 0.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.93 0.65 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 -0.25 0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.07 0.09
Depreciation 0.01 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.05 1.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 -0.12 -1.72
Other Income 0.23 0.18 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.07 -1.63
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.07 -1.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.07 -1.63
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.07 -1.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.07 -1.63
Equity Share Capital 8.10 8.10 8.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.08 -2.01
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.08 -2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.08 -2.01
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.08 -2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited