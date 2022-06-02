Trimurthi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 78.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 78.03% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2022 up 47.35% from Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022 up 47.56% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021.
Trimurthi shares closed at 9.15 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Trimurthi
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.07
|0.09
|0.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.07
|0.09
|0.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|0.08
|0.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.02
|-0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.07
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.59
|0.04
|3.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.72
|-0.15
|-3.14
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.07
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.63
|-0.08
|-3.09
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.63
|-0.08
|-3.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.63
|-0.08
|-3.09
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.63
|-0.01
|-3.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.63
|-0.01
|-3.09
|Equity Share Capital
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.01
|-0.02
|-3.82
|Diluted EPS
|-2.01
|-0.02
|-3.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.01
|-0.02
|-3.82
|Diluted EPS
|-2.01
|-0.02
|-3.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited