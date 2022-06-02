 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Trimurthi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 78.03% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 78.03% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2022 up 47.35% from Rs. 3.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2022 up 47.56% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021.

Trimurthi shares closed at 9.15 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)

Trimurthi
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.07 0.09 0.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.07 0.09 0.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 0.08 0.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 0.02 -0.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.07 0.08
Depreciation 0.02 0.03 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.59 0.04 3.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.72 -0.15 -3.14
Other Income 0.09 0.07 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.63 -0.08 -3.09
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.63 -0.08 -3.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.63 -0.08 -3.09
Tax 0.00 -0.07 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.63 -0.01 -3.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.63 -0.01 -3.09
Equity Share Capital 8.10 8.10 8.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.01 -0.02 -3.82
Diluted EPS -2.01 -0.02 -3.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.01 -0.02 -3.82
Diluted EPS -2.01 -0.02 -3.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Trimurthi
first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.