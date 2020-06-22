Trimurthi Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, up 4.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in March 2020 up 4.48% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020 up 73.43% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2020 up 23.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019.

Trimurthi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2019.

Trimurthi shares closed at 1.89 on June 10, 2020 (BSE)