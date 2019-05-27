Trimurthi Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, down 61.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in March 2019 down 61.99% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019 up 242.72% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019 up 950% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

Trimurthi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2018.

Trimurthi shares closed at 7.00 on September 12, 2018 (BSE)