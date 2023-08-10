English
    Trimurthi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, up 2919.63% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in June 2023 up 2919.63% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 179.3% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

    Trimurthi shares closed at 9.95 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.05% returns over the last 6 months

    Trimurthi
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.950.870.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.950.870.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.760.930.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10-0.050.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.100.06
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.090.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.22-0.11
    Other Income0.050.230.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.160.01-0.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.160.01-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.160.01-0.06
    Tax0.010.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.170.01-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.170.01-0.06
    Equity Share Capital8.108.108.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.210.02-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.210.02-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.210.02-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.210.02-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Trimurthi
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:44 pm

