Trimurthi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, up 2919.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in June 2023 up 2919.63% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 179.3% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Trimurthi shares closed at 9.95 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.05% returns over the last 6 months