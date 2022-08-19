Trimurthi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 86.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 86.3% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 53.14% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 54.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Trimurthi shares closed at 7.60 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.56% returns over the last 6 months