Trimurthi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 86.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 86.3% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 53.14% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 54.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Trimurthi shares closed at 7.60 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.56% returns over the last 6 months

Trimurthi
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 0.07 0.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 0.07 0.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 0.04 0.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 0.05 -0.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.09 0.07
Depreciation 0.01 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 1.59 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -1.72 -0.23
Other Income 0.06 0.09 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -1.63 -0.13
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 -1.63 -0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.06 -1.63 -0.13
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 -1.63 -0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 -1.63 -0.13
Equity Share Capital 8.10 8.10 8.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -2.01 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.07 -2.01 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -2.01 -0.16
Diluted EPS -0.07 -2.01 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Trimurthi
first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:44 am
