Trimurthi Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 86.3% Y-o-Y
August 19, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 86.3% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 53.14% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 54.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.
Trimurthi shares closed at 7.60 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.56% returns over the last 6 months
|Trimurthi
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|0.07
|0.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|0.07
|0.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|0.04
|0.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.05
|-0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.09
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|1.59
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-1.72
|-0.23
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.09
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-1.63
|-0.13
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-1.63
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|-1.63
|-0.13
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|-1.63
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|-1.63
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-2.01
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-2.01
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-2.01
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-2.01
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited