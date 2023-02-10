Trimurthi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 355.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 355.07% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 628.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.