Trimurthi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 355.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 355.07% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 628.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Trimurthi
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.43 0.05 0.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.43 0.05 0.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.65 0.03 0.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.25 0.01 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.07 0.07
Depreciation 0.02 0.01 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.05 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -0.12 -0.15
Other Income 0.18 0.04 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 -0.08 -0.08
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.07 -0.08 -0.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.07 -0.08 -0.08
Tax 0.00 0.01 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.07 -0.09 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.07 -0.09 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 8.10 8.10 8.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 -0.10 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.08 -0.10 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 -0.10 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.08 -0.10 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
