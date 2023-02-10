English
    Trimurthi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 355.07% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 355.07% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 628.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Trimurthi
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.430.050.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.430.050.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.650.030.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.250.010.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.07
    Depreciation0.020.010.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.050.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.12-0.15
    Other Income0.180.040.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-0.08-0.08
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.07-0.08-0.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.07-0.08-0.08
    Tax0.000.01-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.07-0.09-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.07-0.09-0.01
    Equity Share Capital8.108.108.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.08-0.10-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.08-0.10-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.08-0.10-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.08-0.10-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
