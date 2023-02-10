Trimurthi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 355.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 up 355.07% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 628.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Trimurthi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Trimurthi shares closed at 10.55 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.60% returns over the last 12 months.