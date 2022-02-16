Trimurthi Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 22.43% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 22.43% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 73.55% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.
Trimurthi shares closed at 8.79 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.41% returns over the last 6 months and 58.66% over the last 12 months.
|Trimurthi
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.09
|0.21
|0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.09
|0.21
|0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|0.20
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.11
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.06
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.08
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.03
|-0.15
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.30
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.27
|-0.05
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.27
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|0.27
|-0.05
|Tax
|-0.07
|0.06
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.21
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.21
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.26
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.26
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.26
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.26
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited