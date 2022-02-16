Trimurthi Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 22.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 22.43% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 73.55% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Trimurthi shares closed at 8.79 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.41% returns over the last 6 months and 58.66% over the last 12 months.