Trimurthi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 34.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 34.13% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 238.46% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Trimurthi shares closed at 5.54 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)